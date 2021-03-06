ANDERSON – A local man was rescued from a burning vehicle by another motorist and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Joseph Hart III, 24, was driving east on County Road 300 South about 3:20 a.m. when his vehicle left the north side of the road before crossing Layton Road.
Hart is a Lapel graduate and former football star for the Bulldogs.
The vehicle reportedly became airborne and struck a steel utility pole about 15 feet off the ground.
Another motorist saw the vehicle upside-down and on fire and pulled an unconscious Hart from it, the release said, before emergency personnel arrived. Authorities have not released the name of the passerby.
Hart was taken to St. Vincent Anderson by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition.
The crash remained under investigation late Saturday morning.
