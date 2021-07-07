ANDERSON — A man whose body was found near the Southside swimming pool Wednesday morning had been mixing pool chemicals and was likely overcome by fumes, according to the Madison County coroner.
The coroner, Dr. Troy Abbott, identified the victim as 64-year-old Stephen D. Cunningham, a city of Anderson employee.
An Anderson police officer on patrol discovered the body just after 8 a.m. on a sidewalk near the pool at 4530 S. Madison Ave., according to a press release from Terri Austin, Anderson's director of public and media relations.
Cunningham "came outside, where he collapsed,” said Abbott. “He will undergo an autopsy at St. Vincent Anderson for a definitive cause of death.”
The pool is adjacent to Anderson High School. Students are on summer break and the school is not in session. Summer school classes ended last week, according to Brad Meadows, Anderson schools director of community engagement.
This article will be updated.
