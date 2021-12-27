ANDERSON – The mother of missing Anderson teenager Jayda Johnson posted on Facebook that her daughter has been found in California.
The Sunday post by Kristen Johnson said her daughter is safe with a police department and that she is traveling to California to bring her daughter back to Anderson.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said Monday that Jayda Johnson sent a message to her mother that she was okay and had lost her telephone.
The message from Jayda Johnson indicated she was in Santa Monica, McKnight said.
“We contacted the Santa Monica police department that located her,” he said.
McKnight said Jayda Johnson is with the California Department of Child Services and was examined at a hospital.
McKnight said that when Jayda Johnson returns to Anderson there will be a follow-up interview as part of the investigation.
Lt. Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica police department said officers were dispatched at 9:50 p.m. Sunday and that Jayda Johnson was at a local market and was waiting there with store employees.
He said officers confirmed that Jayda Johnson was reported missing from Anderson, and the Department of Children and Family Services took custody of Johnson.
Flores said no arrests have been made at this time.
Johnson’s disappearance from her Anderson home on Dec. 8 led to a nationwide search that included Anderson and St. Louis police and the FBI.
Johnson had been last seen by family members on Dec. 8.
Her family reported her missing Thursday, Dec. 9.
Kristen Johnson’s post indicated her daughter traveled to meet a man named Lucky Doby.
According to Kristen Johnson police pinged her daughter’s phone shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and it was in St. Louis. Since then, her phone has been turned off.
McKnight said several warrants have been obtained to track cellphones.
He said the department is aware of three calls Jayda made to a telephone number that was registered to Doby in Los Angeles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.