ANDERSON – A team of investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of an accident that has taken the life of a motorcyclist.
According to a brief news release from the department, the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck and happened at the intersection of Indiana 9 and County Road 1100 South.
Witnesses said the motorcyclist, riding a 2000 Yamaha MC southbound on Indiana 9, attempted to pass a pickup truck — also headed south and pulling a smaller vehicle — as the truck was turning east onto County Road 1100 South, according to police.
The motorcycle collided with the left rear quarter of the pickup, then slid off the north side of County Road 1100 South, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A representative from the Madison County coroner’s office was en route to the accident location.
The driver of the pickup, Matthew Sarten, 25, of Fortville, was unhurt, as was a passenger in the automobile he was pulling, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
