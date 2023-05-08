ALEXANDRIA — Sheriff John Beeman confirmed that police have cleared Alexandria school buildings and a phoned-in threat of an active shooter was determined to be a false alarm. No injuries were reported
At 12:35 p.m., most ambulances could be seen leaving the Alexandria high school, about an hour after the initial dispatch.
Alexandria police confirmed that multiple agencies responded to a call for an active shooter at the Alexandria junior/senior high school at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.
As of 12:15 p.m., the junior/senior high school was on hard lock down and elementary school is on soft lock down.
This marks the second such incident within a month's time at Alexandria schools. A previous threat was phoned into the school on April 17.
Investigators have a person of interest from Oklahoma in April 17 incident at Alexandria High School, according to Prosecutor Rodney Cummings
Elwood Community Schools took taken a "building secure" posture in response.
"Elwood Community Schools is on Building Secure, meaning no visitors will be allowed into the building and no students will be allowed to leave unless escorted by School Staff or Guardian," Superintendent Troy Friedersdorf said in an email to parents. "We are on a Building Secure out of an abundance of caution due to reports that shots were fired at an Alexandria school. We are closely monitoring the situation with law enforcement and will let you know once the Building Secure has been lifted."
