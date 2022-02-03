ANDERSON — Power has been restored in Anderson after a substation issue knocked out power to thousands early this morning.
The winter storm that has brought the most significant snow accumulation of the season to-date has also prompted power outages, including in downtown Anderson.
According to the Anderson Power & Light outage map, more than 4,300 customers lost power at the peak of the outage. Areas affected included downtown Anderson, north of downtown, portions east and southeast of downtown south of the White River and areas north of the river near Anderson University.
There are currently no reported outages in the Madison County area for Indiana Michigan Power customers. Duke Energy is reporting three customers in Madison County without power.
According to the Indianapolis office of the National Weather Service, a weather observer north of downtown Anderson has reported 3.2 inches of snow so far.
The weather service forecast is calling for 4 to 6 inches of snow across Madison County today.
