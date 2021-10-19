ANDERSON — Police have confirmed that a juvenile was injured Tuesday in a shooting that appears to have been accidental.
Anderson police officer Caleb McKnight said that one juvenile was cleaning a handgun and accidentally fired the weapon, shooting the other juvenile in the leg.
The injured juvenile was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded to a report of the shooting at about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Gene Gustin Way.
Police said the call came in as an accidental shooting.
No criminal charges have been filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.