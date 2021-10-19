Shooting under investigation

Anderson police investigate an apparent accidental shooting that injured a juvenile in the 700 block of Gene Gustin Way. Police were called about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

 Ken de la Bastide The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Police have confirmed that a juvenile was injured Tuesday in a shooting that appears to have been accidental.

One juvenile was cleaning a handgun and accidentally fired the weapon, shooting another juvenile in the leg, according to Anderson police officer Caleb McKnight.

The injured juvenile was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police responded to a report of the shooting about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Gene Gustin Way.

Police said the call came in as an accidental shooting.

No criminal charges have been filed.

