ANDERSON — Indiana State Police SWAT team entered an Anderson home near the corner of 14th and Menifee streets where officers have been attempting to make contact with a suspect inside the house.

About 5:15 p.m., officers appeared to be shooting tear gas into the attic of the house.

The suspect has been observed in the residence.

The incident began about 2 p.m., and ISP moved an armored vehicle to the house about 4:15 p.m.

