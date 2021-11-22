ANDERSON — Three teenagers were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Pendleton early Monday.
The teens were taken to Indianapolis area hospital following the crash.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s crash team was dispatched to a serious crash at approximately 7:04 a.m. Monday, involving two vehicles at State Road 13 and County Road 800 South.
Deputies said a 2015 Chevy Malibu was stopped at the intersection on County Road 800 South facing east driven by a 17-year-old male and pulled in front of a Ram 3500 flat-bed truck traveling south on State Road 13, driven by 24-year-old Ethan Gotwals, of Anderson.
The driver of the Malibu was unconscious at the scene and taken by medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital Indianapolis. A 14-year-old female front seat passenger was taken by ambulance to Saxony Hospital and then taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital. A 14-year-old backseat passenger was taken by ambulance to Peyton Manning Hospital.
Deputies said the teens suffered serious injuries.
Gotwals refused treatment at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Ingalls, Pendleton, and Lapel police departments, the Indiana State Police, Pendleton Fire Department ambulance and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.
