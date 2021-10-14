PERKINSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday morning crash that resulted in two deaths.
The one-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. in the 9600 block of West Eighth Street Road near the Perkinsville Cemetery.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger confirmed that two people died in the crash and two other occupants of the car were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals with serious injuries.
Mellinger said the driver of the westbound four-door car apparently lost control about 150 yards before hitting a tree.
“It left the road and the vehicle wrapped around the tree,” he said.
Mellinger said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and it took time to extricate the other two passengers.
“The Lapel Fire Department was absolutely fantastic,” he said. “We did have a Good Samaritan that drove up to the scene of the crash and helped keep the two injured people settled while the fire department worked on getting them out.”
At about 10:15 a.m., the coroner was dispatched to the scene.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
