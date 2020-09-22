NOBLESVILLE — A Pendleton woman and a Richmond man have been arrested and charged with the murder of David Fouts, whose body was found in a ditch in Noblesville on April 24.
The Indianapolis Star reported that David's wife Katrina Fouts, 54, and Terry Hopkins, 64, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report a corpse.
Katrina Fouts is also facing a charge of false informing.
Fox23 reported that chunks of a poisonous mushroom were found in David Fouts' stomach during an autopsy, leading authorities to believe he may have been poisoned.
The Star reported that Hopkins is a former Richmond police officer with more than three decades in law enforcement.
According to the Star, investigators said Katrina Fouts was interviewed several times and eventually admitted to the crime, but the affidavit does not provide details on how she said it was committed. After her first interview, investigators said Fouts searched on her phone for “Indiana homicide laws,” “crime of passion law in Indiana” and “How to pass lie detector test."
The Star reported that investigators said Katrina Fouts never reported her husband missing or tried to call him in the days after he had disappeared, but they discovered searches on her cell phone about a poisonous mushroom and inquiries about overdosing on medications.
Investigators said Hopkins is a life-long friend to Katrina Fouts who looked after her father and she called "Pops," the Star reported. Hopkins and made several suspicious purchases while Fouts was missing, investigators said.
The Star reported that Hopkins bought microfiber cleaning cloths, duct tape, six-inch diagonal cutters, utility knives, box cutters and cleaning gloves at the Harbor Freight Tools store in Richmond, according to the affidavit.
A day before Fouts was found, Hopkins bought two blue tarps and 6,400-pound lifting sling, investigators said, according to the Star. He also bought a 500-pound hydraulic lift and white zip ties at the Harbor Freight Tools store in Muncie, investigators said.
The Star reported that Fouts was barefoot and had superficial cuts with a sharp object to his left hand, and also had three abrasions on the right foot, as if he’d been dragged, according to the affidavit.
Police said video surveillance camera’s caught a vehicle driving by the spot where Fouts was found four times about 15 hours before he was discovered, the Star reported
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department did not return calls to The Herald Bulletin requesting information on Tuesday.
