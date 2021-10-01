ANDERSON – Witnesses say a woman was standing at a railroad crossing on 38th Street when she was struck and killed by a train Thursday night.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the deceased as Joyce E. Johnson, 66.
Witnesses told investigators that Johnson was standing on the east side of the railroad tracks when struck by the train about 7:20 p.m. at the CSX crossing on 38th Street between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raible Avenue.
When police officers arrived at the scene they found the woman and immediately rendered aid. She was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Anderson, where she died of injuries.
The train was traveling south out of Anderson toward Pendleton, according to police, and came to a stop within 300 feet of the crossing after striking Johnson.
An investigation is being conducted by CSX Police and the Madison County Coroner’s office. The Anderson Crash Team along with several units of the Anderson Fire Department assisted at the scene.
As a result of the accident, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 38th Street at the railroad crossings were blocked for several hours.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.
