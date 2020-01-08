Updated: Amanda Stabler has been located in Anderson unharmed. The silver alert was canceled.
ANDERSON — Police are searching for a missing Anderson woman.
The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Amanda R Stabler, 28. She was last seen about 4:14 a.m. Wednesday.
"She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," according to an Indiana State Police press release.
Stabler is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a silver or white 2011- 2014 sedan.
To report information about Stabler, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or call 911.
