ANDERSON — The proposed modernization of the traffic signals in Anderson could be delayed until 2025.
City engineer Matt House informed members of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission Tuesday that the Indiana Department of Transportation did not award a contract for the installation of new traffic signals at 12 Anderson intersections.
House said there was only one bidder and that bid was 15% higher than the engineer’s estimate on the project.
The Madison County Council of Government’s is shifting the designated funds to another project, he said, and new funding might not be available until 2025.
“We have to wait until funding is available,” he said. “The project will be rebid in the future.”
House explained the specifications for the project are being reviewed to make it more attractive to additional potential bidders.
It was the planned first of six phases to upgrade the traffic signals in Anderson.
House said the estimated cost is $1.25 million with the city required to provide 10% in matching funds.
House said the city will be responsible for a payment of up to $140,000, depending on the bids.
The overall project involves upgrading the traffic signaling software for 106 signals that have been in use since 1983.
The current software cannot be upgraded to use Windows 10 operating software.
The traffic signals could be operating in real time at some intersections so that when there is no traffic on a particular street, the signals will automatically switch to the street with the most traffic.
All of the signaling software in Anderson will be replaced. The work will include new software, signal controllers and signal heads.
The new system will let emergency vehicles activate traffic signals at intersections to stop traffic and let first responders have the right of way.
The ARC approved a request from Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department for an additional $129,811 to drill a test well for a new proposed well field in north Anderson.
McKee said in testing for a possible site the city found a good formation on the first property.
“We want to determine the capability of the well,” he said. “We want to know the impact of the well on surrounding wells.”
The test well will be monitored for 72 hours.
McKee said the city continues to drill test wells around the city for a possible location of a new well field.
The water department is hoping to add 2 million gallons of water on a daily basis, he said.
There will be additional costs including a well house, McKee said, and the running of a water main to the Lafayette Water Treatment plant in the future.
Last year the ARC approved $162,000 in Tax Increment Financing revenues for a hydrogeologic study.
McKee said the project will include the study of three properties near the city limits for the development of a new well field, and 10 test wells will be drilled to determine if there is enough groundwater available.
“This is part of our long-term planning,” McKee said last year. “We’re looking for a future source to supply drinking water.”
The city is seeking a well field that can provide 5 million to 7 million gallons of water on a daily basis, he said.
“We’re looking to replace a well field and a new plant,” McKee said. “Closing the Wheeler Avenue plant is next on the list.”
