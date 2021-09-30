ANDERSON – Anderson firefighters battled an early morning fire Thursday at the vacant Delaware Court Apartments.
Chief Dave Cravens said a call was received at about 5 a.m. for the apartment complex located on the northeast corner of 10th and Brown-Delaware streets.
The call was elevated to a general alarm with flames showing on all three floors of the west wing of the complex, Cravens said.
“The firefighters did a great job of getting it out and now we’re checking for hot spots,” he said at 7:15 a.m. “There was no one inside the building.”
Cravens said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“The fire was contained to the one section,” he said. “That wing is pretty much gutted by fire.
“In a situation like this, you want to make sure there is enough manpower and water available,” Cravens added.
Several downtown streets were closed as a result of the fire, including Nichol Avenue, Brown-Delaware and 10th Street.
Triton Investments of Fort Wayne purchased the building in 2017.
The developers had planned to invest $1 million to renovate the building constructed in 1926 into 43 apartment units.
The complex is currently for sale.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
