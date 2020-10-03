ANDERSON — Jackson, a black Lab belonging to Courtney Inholt, was anxious to meet some new friends on Saturday, according to his owner.
The leashed, energetic canine led Inholt around the parking lot behind the old 25th Street School, where dozens of other dogs and their owners socialized and took advantage of a vaccination clinic put on by Mitzy’s Morsels Pet Food Pantry.
“I’m getting his nails trimmed today,” Inholt said. “He’s been getting a lot more spoiled since we’ve been home a lot more (during the coronavirus pandemic). He hasn’t really minded.”
In addition to offering low-cost services like de-worming, micro-chipping and nail trims, the pantry’s first Fall Festival was also intended to make pet owners aware of the pet food pantry’s partnerships with a variety of animal advocacy groups, including the Madison County Humane Society and Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, a Muncie-based 501(c)3 organization that provides financial assistance to low-income families to spay or neuter their pets as well as supplying pet food and other supplies to local pantries.
“We have a partnership with a group in Muncie called Common Market,” said Susan Blake, executive director of Ambassadors for God’s Creatures. “They’re going to be a platform for selling pet food in Muncie, and we’re helping spay and neuter pets there and give pet food monthly.”
Blake said the need for the group’s services was particularly felt during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said its Spay & Neuter Assistance Project saw a significant spike in drive-through traffic.
“A lot of people lost their jobs,” she said. “We had about 168 families come through. Our normal is right around 90 to 100, so there was a significant increase, and it was just for two months, and then we’ve kind of leveled out and gone back, so I think people are back to work now after the shutdown.”
Blake added that for many pet owners, some issues stemming from pandemic-related restrictions are still lingering. For example, she said, a backlog of appointments with veterinarians means that some animals are not getting in for needed annual checkups and other necessities.
“Animals still need to get spayed or neutered,” she said. “The problem is that the vets are all booked up. There is a delay in getting appointments at this point. But we’re still approving vouchers and getting people what they need to get their pets taken care of.”
