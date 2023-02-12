ANDERSON — As she sat at a table and watched dozens of people browse through quilts, essential oils, desserts and other Valentine-themed items, Adrene Nunn said she was in a much different place Saturday than she was two months ago.
“I feel like I am healing in a proper way, in a proper manner,” Nunn said. “I just take it day by day and just make sure I keep going.”
In mid-December, Nunn moved into Papa’s House, a residential program that helps women emerging from difficult situations refocus their lives and reintegrate themselves into the community. Board members for the Summitville-based nonprofit help direct between 30 and 40 volunteers who work with residents to implement personal action plans and lead them in a variety of faith-based activities.
Nunn is in the midst of an eight-week outpatient therapy program. She said she was heartened to see the turnout at the organization’s Chocolate for Charity event, which featured nearly a dozen vendors who donated a portion of their sales to Papa’s House.
“It’s great about the community wanting to come out and support us,” Nunn said. “We don’t have very many transitional homes where women can go and get healing for drug abuse or addiction.
“I’m really thankful for Papa’s House and what they’ve done for me in getting me out of my situation,” she added. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where I would be right now.”
Papa’s House is celebrating its second anniversary this month, and organizers said holding a fundraiser ahead of Valentine’s Day was a natural way to recognize the milestone.
“We were given 10 or 12 beautiful quilts that we can sell and the proceeds then go to Papa’s House,” said Becky Fish, the ministry’s founder and president. “We have over 1,000 pieces of chocolate that were donated to us.”
Fish said the Chocolate for Charity event – which also featured door prizes, a raffle and live music at the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene Community Center – is also an opportunity to share Papa House’s mission with a larger audience.
“We believe that true healing comes from Christ,” she said. “There are therapists and counselors and meetings – the resources are endless in this county. We’re there for women who, if they need to take a step back – they’re saying, I just don’t know what happened in my life, things didn’t work out the way I planned, and now I don’t know where I’m going or how to get there – they just need a safe place to stop, regroup, figure it out, take some time.”