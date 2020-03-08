ANDERSON – Amid the hustle and bustle of Valley Grove Elementary Schools 462 students playing games, eating popcorn and cotton candy Friday at the annual Cardinal Carnival, Principal Melissa Illuzzi stood in the central entry to the school and pointed to the carved stone medallions above the doorway.
This is where the students entered what was then a two-story building for the first time 100 years ago. Behind its modern façade, Valley Grove Elementary is steeped in tradition – from the basketball trophies in the case along the main hallway to the annual carnival hosted there for decades.
“It feels good to know the education of our students is important to this community and we have stood the test of time,” she said.
Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Smith and board President Pat Hill did not return calls for comment.
At the eastern edge of Anderson, Valley Grove started as a two-story rural school serving the farm families in the area and has operated through the Great Depression, World War II and the race to space. One of the most talked about features of the original building was the dining hall in the basement where children went to eat lunch, a fact shared by former students, who often are the parents and grandparents of current students, when they stop by to visit.
Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson said Valley Grove is the county’s longest running school under one name. Though some of the other buildings still stand, Valley Grove also is the only survivor of the six schools started in Union Township after the Indiana Legislature enacted a law to establish public schools in the 1850s, he added.
What really survives, Jackson said, is a name rather than a building. Though the entrance to what he considers the second school is incorporated into the architecture of the current Valley Grove Elementary School, this is the third building to go by the name Valley Grove, he said.
“There aren’t many of them that can say their name has been retained down through the years. That’s quite a legacy,” he said.
The first, originally known as Union Township District School No. 6, which still stands at 300 East and 150 South, was a one-room schoolhouse built in the 1890s, where a single teacher was charged with teaching all students from grades one through eight, Jackson said. It’s used today as a private residence.
Of the remainder, the Chesterfield Elementary School survives as the town hall and its attached Mill Creek Center, and the Cup and Saucer School also survives as a private residence, he said.
“Certainly, a lot of people have passed through all three Valley Grove buildings,” he said.
Back then, Jackson said, the number of schools built were based on the number of people living in an area. They usually were placed in such a way that students didn’t have to walk more than a mile, he said.
“That was not easily accomplished,” he said. “They tried to put a school house where there was a cluster of people.”
Illuzzi, who is in her 12th year at the school, her third as principal, describes Valley Grove as a rural school in an urban setting. Over the years, she added, the demographics have changed to reflect that.
Part of its longevity, Illuzzi believes, is that Valley Grove is a place where people want to work and send their children.
“We have very little staff turnover compared to other schools in the district,” she said. “Teachers tend to come and stay here.”
Over the years, through several renovations, the school’s single-story modern building has spread to the north and the south.
“It just expanded from both ends,” Illuzzi said.
The staff, students and families that make up Valley Grove have reached a number of milestones, Illuzzi said, pointing to plaques and trophies on the walls and in a case in the main hallway.
For instance, the students collected 10 million pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House between 1999 and 2019, when they turned their attention to other service projects.
Over the decades, Valley Grove students have enjoyed visits from baboons, pythons and wallabies from Wildlife Education Services, played on playground equipment donated by parents and turned the hallways into rainforests as they learned about the environment.
The students are encouraged to remember their school’s history, Illuzzi said. In 2016, as the state celebrated its bicentennial, Valley Grove students created grade-level appropriate timelines through the hallways focusing on Anderson’s history. Through that, she said, they learned how their school’s history was integral to that of the city where they lived.
Valley Grove continues to hold a place in the hearts of those who have worked there, including former ACS assistant superintendent Jan Koeniger, who was principal of the school for 18 years, and state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, who taught special education and regular elementary classes there for a couple of years. Each responded to the school’s call to celebrate its centennial by dropping off $100 to support the carnival.
They said Valley Grove’s longevity is special because many schools, such as Park Place, Meadowbrook and Westvale elementaries no longer exist.
“My heart will always be at Valley Grove, and I will always be very proud of the school,” Koeniger said. “It’s really pretty special to think that it’s endured for 100 years and having great kids come out of there. I run into them all the time, out and about. It makes you very proud of being a small part of that 100 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.