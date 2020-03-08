ANDERSON – Valley Grove Elementary School is special not only because of its age but also because of its accomplishments.
Under former Principal Jan Koeniger, who now is an assistant superintendent for Anderson Community Schools, Valley Grove was named a National Title I Distinguished School in 2015 and received a A accountability grade from the state four times.
“It’s phenomenal. The staff there, from the time I was there, was wonderful, always put kids first. It’s a family,” she said. “I have to put a lot of it on the teachers. They always went above and beyond. When I came to them with an idea, they never said no. They would try it. Parents supported us because they knew what we were doing for their kids.”
Title I Distinguished Schools, which are considered high poverty based on the number of students who are eligible for free and reduced-fee lunch, are selected by their state departments of education for consideration for the national honor. According to the Indiana Department of Education, Valley Grove’s poverty rate is about 83%.
“Even though our poverty was high, we would score really well on assessments and really working with all kids,” Koeniger said.
