ANDERSON — Plans are in place to demolish the current Steak ’n Shake property for construction of a Valvoline Instant Oil Change store.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a special exception requested by Scatterfield Road Associates.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said Steak ’n Shake has a lease on the property through December 2022.
The restaurant opened in the 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road in 1993.
The plan is to construct a 2,080-square-foot building for the Valvoline Instant Oil Change store, which will employ up to seven people.
Included in the application for the special exception are plans for the oil change facility to be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Stires said a concern was the opening of the oil change store on what is known as “Restaurant Row” along Scatterfield and the number of oil change operations in the area.
The Board of Zoning Appeals also approved a special exception for construction of a Tru Hotel by Amerilodge Group in the 2400 block of East 64th Street, behind an existing Fairfield Inn.
The estimated cost of the project is $2.8 million, and the hotel will employ five full-time and 20 part-time people. It will have 92 rooms and parking for 98 vehicles.
The developer agreed to construct 500 feet of sidewalk to the west of the location to the existing Culver’s restaurant.
The developer also plans to construct a second 92-room hotel on the property to be an Avid by IHG hotels.
Steve Aldridge with Amerilodge Group said the Anderson location was selected because of the proximity to Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, the north side of Indianapolis and the potential for future economic development.
He said they hope to break ground by winter; construction normally takes 14 to 18 months.
The properties were rezoned for business use in 1994, with Fairfield Inn constructed in 2019 and the 64th Street extension to the east of Scatterfield Road completed about 10 years ago — and dead-ends at the east end of Sherwood Forest subdivision.
The property was originally intended to be part of the baseball/softball training complex known as “The Farm” that was never developed.
