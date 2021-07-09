ANDERSON – Vandals caused significant damage at Shadyside Park over the July 4 holiday.
The vandals knocked down several light poles, broke several globes on lights leading to the park's shelter house and damaged picnic tables inside the shelter house.
The Anderson Police Department is investigating the vandalism, believed to have taken place on Sunday evening or during the early morning hours of Monday.
The damage was discovered at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday when employees with the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department reported for work.
Tom Tackett, maintenance supervisor for the Parks & Recreation Department, said there was also damage to an electrical box.
The city is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the damage through APD’s Crime Stoppers Program.
Information can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling (765) 649-8310.
APD Detective Jake Brooks is the lead investigator and can be reached at (765) 648-6655.
