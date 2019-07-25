ALEXANDRIA — Jessica Brenner’s Southdown ewe held its head high as it exited the show arena at the Madison County 4-H Fair Wednesday.
It could have been pride, as it had just been named reserve champion of its division, or possibly how its halter was being held. Either way, Brenner said she is proud of her sheep.
In Brenner’s eighth year competing in 4-H, she entered four ewes — Ava, Balentine, Luna and Marley — and one market lamb — Greg — to the Madison County Championship Sheep Show.
Between all of her entries, Brenner received one champion award and two reserve champion awards.
“It’s really rewarding,” Brenner said “You put hard work into it and then you go out there and do the best you can do.”
Before coming to the competition, Brenner said a lot of work goes into preparing the animals.
“You have to take care of their wool, you have to walk them, feed them, exercise them, make sure their body is good — they’re not too fat, they’re not too skinny,” Brenner said. “There are a lot of hours spent working, walking and doing everything.”
When it comes down to choosing which animal is best for the competition, however, Brenner and nine-year 4-H member Alexis Hickman said it really comes down to industry standards and the judge’s opinion.
Hickman also swept the competition, winning reserve champion, third overall and fourth overall in the ewe division as well as reserve champion in the market lamb division.
“I couldn’t be more thankful,” Hickman said. “(4-H) means everything to me.”
Out of the 25 sheep she has been working with, Hickman said she chose 15 to compete this year. With around 300 sheep on her family’s farm, Hickman admitted that she decided to stop naming them.
“They’re definitely not the smartest animal, but I like showing them the most,” Hickman said.
Hickman and Brenner both said they enjoy the challenge of competing in 4-H. One of the most difficult parts of the competition, the pair said, is bracing the sheep.
Competitors brace their sheep by putting one of their legs between the sheep’s front legs and holding its head up with her hands. This allows the judge to get a good look at the animal.
“I definitely get my workout in,” Hickman said. “I’ll be sore tomorrow.”
Overall, however, Hickman said the most memorable part of participating in 4-H is the people she has met along the way.
“I encourage all kids to come out and do it,” Hickman said. “It definitely teaches you a lot and builds you.”
Madison County winners
Grand Ewe
Grand champion - Noelle Loller
Reserve Champion - Alexis Hickman
3rd Overall - Alexis Hickman
4th Overall - Alexis Hickman
5th Overall - Jake LeShure
Grand Market Lamb
Grand champion - Braeden Dalzell
Reserve Champion - Alexis Hickman
3rd Overall - Sophia Chaplin
4th Overall - Tori Hiatt
5th Overall - Braeden Dalzell
