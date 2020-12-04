ANDERSON — Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone has identified the man found dead of a gunshot wound Thursday morning as Michael Anglo Thopson, 27, of Gas City.
The Anderson Police Department is conducting the homicide investigation.
APD Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers discovered Thopson slumped over inside a vehicle after officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Locust Street at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Noone said the man died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Noone said officers found a gun in the car, but it didn’t match the caliber of the bullet wound.
Sandefur would not confirm that a gun was found because of the ongoing investigation.
Officers requested a search warrant for a house in the area, according to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anyone with information can call the Anderson Police Department at 648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
This is the fourth homicide in Anderson this year. There were six homicides in Madison County last year.
