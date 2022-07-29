DALEVILLE — Randall Coomer’s family continued to grieve Thursday as police continued to search for suspects in his death.
Coomer was shot to death last Friday afternoon after he confronted the drivers of two vehicles that had been speeding on the country road in front of his rural Daleville home.
“He was the most amazing person I have ever met,” his wife, Stephanie, told The Herald Bulletin in a Facebook message exchange Thursday. “He was kind to everyone, funny and the love of my life, my soulmate.”
Randall and Stephanie had endured more than their share of tragedies over the past few years.
In October 2018, a fire on the Coomers’ property in the 12000 block of Delaware County Road 500 West destroyed their 100-year-old barn, killing more than 150 show-quality poultry.
“To see it all in rubble puts it in what words can’t really say,” Stephanie said at the time, breaking into tears. “It’s very emotional to see what was left afterwards.”
The Coomers had been burning a small fire in the yard.
“The fire department said it was probably just a little, tiny ember kicked up into the barn,” Stephanie said in 2018. “We have burned fires out here hundreds of times — bigger fires. The fire department said there wasn’t anything we could have done. It was just a freak accident.”
Randall tried to run into the barn to let the chickens out of their coop, but the heat was too intense.
“It was the fastest fire,” Stephanie said. “I have never seen anything like it.”
Within 30 minutes, the walls were collapsing and the animals inside had perished.
Less than two years later, in June 2020, a 36-year-old man who was working for the Coomers’ business, That Tree Feller, died while on the job.
According to Madison County’s coroner at the time, Danielle Noone, the man was clearing brush at the bottom of a tree the crew was trimming when he was struck by falling debris.
A June 2020 post on That Tree Feller’s Facebook page read, “Today we lost a brother. There are no words to describe this loss. ... you were a hell of a man, father, son and friend. ... Tree work is dangerous work. Some days you can do everything right, and something can happen in the blink of an eye.”
‘YOU STOLE MY LIFE’
Just 25 months later, Stephanie Coomer has taken to Facebook again after the death of her husband to express her love for him and to urge the capture and punishment of his assailants.
“Yesterday my soul mate, my best friend my ... everything was taken from me,” she posted Saturday. “All because he asked some kids to slow down on our rural road. He was a good man. He was the best man. And he was mine.
“You didn’t have a right to take him,” Stephanie’s Saturday post continued. “You have no idea what you stole from me and I hope you pay with every waking moment you live. I saw you. I will never forget that. I will see you til you suffer for what you’ve done. All of you. You stole my happy ending. You stole my life.”
According to police, Stephanie was checking her mail last Friday afternoon when two vehicles sped past. She yelled at the drivers, and when they turned around and came back toward the Coomers’ property, Randall confronted them about their speed.
At least one of the vehicles’ occupants shot him to death with a firearm, and then the vehicles fled south on 500 West. Police have released photos of the vehicles, described as a red 2014-2016 Ford Focus and a white 2009-2014 Ford Explorer.
Delaware County Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said Thursday that his office has been aggressively investigating but has nothing new to report.
“We believe the (occupants) of the two vehicles knew each other,” Stanley noted Tuesday morning. “You could call it road rage. It’s senseless, completely senseless.”
Neighbors on Thursday described a persistent problem with speeding on 500 West and 950 North
“Ever since they paved the road four years ago, people have been speeding,” Ruthann Miller said, noting that some motorists run a four-way stop at a nearby intersection.
Another neighbor, Dale Burton, said that 500 West used to be “too rough for motorcycles, but now you see people speeding every day.”
“There have been a lot of people hit deer, and some accidents at the sharp curve” near the Coomers’ home.
‘A MAN’S MAN’
The Delaware County coroner has performed an autopsy, which could determine what sort of firearm was used in the shooting. Results aren’t expected for at least five more weeks, a representative of the coroner’s office said Thursday.
Randall, a graduate of New Castle Chrysler High School, was a U.S. Marine and served in Iraq in 2005, according to Stephanie.
His obituary, published in the New Castle Courier Times, gives further insight into his life and personality.
“Randall had the best sense of humor, and many believed he was a ‘professional’ storyteller,” the obituary reads in part. “He loved making people laugh and enjoyed being around kids. ... Randall was a man’s man and if he was your friend, you knew you had a friend for life.”
Among his survivors is a daughter, Brooklyn.
In accordance with Randall’s wishes, no funeral services are planned.