ELWOOD — Two men died after the car they were in crashed in rural Madison County during a police chase Friday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
David Garnes, 45, of Alexandria, and Jonathan Davidson, 18, of Anderson, died in the crash which occurred in the area of Madison County roads 500 West and 1100 North after Elwood police began a "vehicle pursuit" about 8:30 p.m., the press release said.
The chase began in Elwood after police observed a dark colored 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo unsafely passing another vehicle in the 2000 block of South A Street, according to a release from the Elwood Police Department. Officers activated lights and sirens to begin a traffic stop, but the Monte Carlo continued traveling east at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle traveled east on Ind. 28, passing other vehicles on the shoulder, according to the EPD release. The chase continued south on County Road 500 West, and the driver of the Monte Carlo disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of 500 West and 1100 north before leaving the west side of the road and striking two trees, according to the sheriff's department.
The Monte Carlo had no other occupants, according to the sheriff's department.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said both men died from injuries sustained in the accident. A final cause of death for each, she said, is pending autopsies and toxicology reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.