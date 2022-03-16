ANDERSON — Since the 1920s, Anderson High School has been represented by the Indian mascot, but a recent video posted to TikTok has the school under fire.
In the ’50s, the Indian mascot, and the Maiden mascot, which had been introduced a decade earlier, started performing a dance routine at home basketball games.
On Feb. 22, Sarah Holba, who is from Northern Indiana and goes by @rradregina on TikTok, posted a video critical of the dance to the app. The video also captured other AHS pregame rituals, such as cheerleaders passing around a ceremonial peace pipe.
As of Tuesday, the video, which carries the hashtag #culturalappropriation, had more than 688,000 views. Other TikTok users have overlaid their comments on the original video, as well, adding to the attention it has drawn. Newsweek posted an article about the video March 3.
Debora Haza, of Columbus, was sent the video by a friend in the Native American community. Haza is a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Michigan.
“It triggers historical trauma in native people that we’ve had to live all of our lives,” Haza said of the TikTok video.
In an email to The Herald Bulletin, Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for Anderson Community Schools, said the district understands that the use of the Indian mascot at AHS has “not been endorsed by some tribes and tribal members but (we) trust they understand the historic and respectful context in which it has been used for many years.”
The school is committed, according to Meadows, to working with the Delaware Tribe of Indians, also known as Lenape people, to keep honoring Chief Anderson, the city’s namesake.
School district officials and representatives of the Delaware Tribe of Indians had a preliminary phone conversation Monday to open a dialogue, Meadows said.
ACS plans to form a committee to evaluate the pregame dance and peace pipe ritual beginning as early as April, according to Meadows. The committee could include ACS representatives and external members, he said, noting that the school district would keep in contact with the Delaware Tribe throughout the process.
Haza explained why use of the peace pipe in the AHS pregame ritual is offensive. Peace pipe rituals are sacred to her; spiritual leaders use peace pipes for prayer, Haza said.
Haza noted that some schools and sports teams have recently changed from Native American mascot names. Within the past year, the NFL’s Washington Football Team, previously the Redskins, has become the Washington Commanders; the Major League Baseball team in Cleveland has changed its mascot name from Indians to Guardians.
Sally Tuttle, a citizen of the Choctaw Native American tribe, is vice chair of the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission.
“Would they dare and do something, a skit, with the Black population that they felt was degrading?” asked Tuttle, who lives in Kokomo.
An article in the Winter 2015 issue of Madison, The Herald Bulletin’s quarterly lifestyles magazine, reported that the Indian mascot was taught the dance routine by Native Americans. In the same issue, a great-great-great-grandson of Chief Anderson, Curt Anderson, said the school was honoring Native Americans, not mocking them.
According to Meadows, the routines and outfits worn by the Indian mascot and the Maiden were developed in close consultation with tribal members. In the 1950s, Meadows said, AHS worked with Native Americans and purchased authentic regalia from them for the mascot and Maiden to use. Though there is no official record, ACS officials believe the Dakota tribe was the one consulted.
In his email, Meadows added that ACS has had a good relationship with the direct descendants of Chief Anderson and other members of the Delaware Tribe of Indians.
The Delaware council issued a statement in April 2020 that it does not support or endorse use of any Native American imagery for school or athletic team mascots.
“No matter the intent or justification by any school or organization, we assert such imagery in this context denigrates, degrades, and stereotypes American Indian or Native American people and their culture,” the statement reads.
According to Assistant Delaware Chief Jeremy Johnson, members of the tribal council must give permission to use such imagery. No permission, Johnson said, has been given to ACS.
“There are some tribal members who are often quoted as saying that they’ve given permission as descendants, but they are not the only descendants of Chief Anderson,” Johnson said.
He explained that some of Chief Anderson’s descendants do not approve of the mascot.
Johnson went on to say that the portrayal of the mascot and Maiden are not accurate representations of the Lenape people.
“Every aspect of the mascot and the maiden attire is inauthentic and stereotypical in its representation,” Johnson said after seeing the video, noting that the dance performed before basketball games is not a traditional Lenape dance.
While the AHS rituals are being evaluated, there will be no public performances of them, Meadows said. Basketball season, during which the dance and peace pipe ritual are most often performed, ended for AHS early this month when the Indians lost in the sectional round of the state tournament.
