LAPEL — Angie Jones enjoys sharing her earliest recollection of the Lapel Village Fair. As a little girl, she remembers discovering a pair of tables set up on Main Street with various home décor items that grabbed her attention.
“I ran home and broke open my piggy bank and came back and bought some wooden shelf,” Jones recalled with a smile. “I didn’t even need it, but it was exciting.”
As she stood near the finish line of the 5K Dawg Jog Saturday morning, Jones tried to convey a similar sense of excitement to runners laboring through the home stretch of the run. About 50 runners had registered for the race online, and Jones estimated that dozens more signed up just before the start of the event.
“There’s a lot of people that come in from out of town that aren’t aware of the village fair, so running them down Main Street allowed them to see the vendor booths and what’s going on downtown,” she said.
Those visitors saw food and craft vendors setting up their booths, as well as owners of vintage automobiles touching up their prized possessions in preparation for the fair’s car show.
Residents and business owners also emptied their garages and other storage spots, placing clothes, lamps, books, classic record albums and other collectibles on tables in their driveways and parking lots to take part in the fair’s annual town-wide rummage sale.
“(The fair) allows everybody to kind of come together once a year and it’s fun to spend time with your friends and your neighbors,” said Nick Norman as he helped his mother, Debbie, arrange merchandise in the parking lot of his repair shop, Fort Lapelton Automotive. “Everybody just gets along really well in this town, all things considered. It’s generally a positive experience for everybody.”
The fair, traditionally held the weekend following the Fourth of July, was forced into a two-year hiatus by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made this year’s edition especially meaningful to many of the organizers.
“Virtual runs just aren’t quite the same,” Jones said. “Probably the last 25 years we’ve had a 5K during the village fair, and this year, with bringing it back, we wanted to go big.”
Jill Guion and Sharon Etherington ran the Dawg Jog together, and both were struck by the encouragement they received from the high school’s student athletes along the route. This year, proceeds from the run were earmarked for Lapel’s middle school and high school athletics programs.
“My grandchildren are in athletics, so for me, this was a great opportunity to help spur them on within the community,” Etherington said.
Added Guion: “It was great to see all my former students out on the course – football players and other athletes – just supporting you and cheering you on. There were lots of familiar faces.”
Jones added that the healthy turnout for the two-day fair reflected the event’s prominence in the town’s collective identity.
“I just think it’s the community effort that’s put into it,” Jones said. “Everybody’s involved, everybody loves it. We’re all here in the summertime getting to visit with one another. I think that’s what brings everybody here.”