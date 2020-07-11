ANDERSON — Before a late afternoon thunderstorm dampened the festivities, hundreds of antique car buffs made their way up and down rows of vintage automobiles on display in a large clearing behind Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
“We’ve been out here two or three times, but this is the first time we’ve had the car here,” Dean Bayer said from behind a mask, which he was wearing “as a courtesy” for those concerned about the coronavirus. “We got lucky today. Low humidity, probably about 82 degrees. It’s not like those 90s with the humidity last week.”
Bayer, an Anderson resident, wiped down the door handles and headlights on his pride and joy, a 1939 Buick Special 46. He said he bought the car in 1980, shortly after he got married.
“My wife claims she has seniority,” Bayer said with a laugh.
Throughout the afternoon, people milled around the grounds enjoying the annual live music and car show, which this year featured three bands performing live music.
“It’s good to get out,” Bayer said. “You’ve got to get a little Vitamin D in you (from the sunlight). My old teacher would appreciate knowing that I remember that.”
