ANDERSON — The Indiana public access counselor has determined the Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau is not a public agency.
In April, The Herald Bulletin made an access to public records request seeking the amount of money received and how those funds were spent by the Visitors Bureau.
Although the request was initially denied, the Visitors Bureau did provide the requested documentation.
The newspaper requested an opinion from Public Access Counselor Luke Britt on whether or not the Visitors Bureau had to comply with public records requests.
“After review, it does not appear as if the (Visitors) Bureau is a public agency over which my office has jurisdiction,” Britt wrote.
Ashley Hopper, attorney for the Visitors Bureau, said in her response to Britt that the Visitors Bureau is composed of two separate entities.
She said the commission is a public agency for purposes of the Access to Public Records Act. The commission receives the revenues from the county’s Innkeeper’s Tax and has a contract with the second entity, the bureau, regarding how the funds are spent.
“The Bureau, as a not for profit entity, is also not required to be audited by the State Board of Accounts because the amount of public funds received by the Bureau is less than $750,000,” Hopper wrote. “It was not required to be audited by the State Board of Accounts and is thus not a public agency and not subject to the Access to Public Records Act.”
Britt said the Indiana General Assembly increased the limit of public monies appropriated to nonprofit entities to $750,000 without an audit.
The prior limit was set by the legislature at $500,000.
“I nonetheless certainly understand the policy argument for accountability over public funds,” Britt wrote. “My understanding is that some of the information requested has been transmitted to you (The Herald Bulletin), but I am statutorily hindered from making any further legal recommendations.”
The three members of the Indiana General Assembly representing Madison County all commented earlier this year that there should be transparency when it comes to spending the tax dollars.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, both indicated they would be open to amending state law to make sure public accountability and transparency is assured.
The Visitors Bureau since 2015 has received a total of $3,702,860 from the county’s innkeeper’s tax.
In 2018, the bureau received $704,909 and in 2019 received $620,000.
That amount dropped to $435,944 in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopper’s response to the Indiana public access counselor stated the bureau in 2020 received a total of $518,436 from the local innkeeper’s tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.