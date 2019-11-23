ANDERSON — Kari Tabor of Pendleton was looking for something to do on a drizzly Saturday.
When she saw the eighth annual Holiday Extravaganza Mart advertised on Facebook, it was just the ticket. So she and some family members made a trip for the day to Anderson.
“We love craft fairs, so we thought we’d come check it out,” she said. “I like all the homemade stuff. It’s kind of personalized.”
She was one of hundreds of people who attended the fundraiser by the Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary at the FOFF Lodge behind Station 8, 105 1/2 W. 53rd St. Proceeds from the event are used by the auxiliary to support firefighters with clean socks, gloves and food when they are on extended runs.
This year’s event included handmade holiday wreaths and signs, homemade baked goods and handcrafted jewelry.
Auxiliary President Debbie Condon said this year’s event attracted a great deal of traffic.
“I think crafts are coming back,” she said. “There’s more appreciation for handmade goods.”
Vendor Susie Miller, of Grandma Susie’s Designs, came from Muncie at the invitation of a friend to share a booth where she sold inspirational signs, dish towels and other items.
“We’ve done really well. It’s been a fun day,” she said as she took a break to look at the goods in other booths.
Miller said attendees seemed receptive toward thinking about their Christmas shopping even before Black Friday later this week. She said she also felt the community was welcoming and the event well supported.
“We sold out of a few things,” she said.
