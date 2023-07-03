ANDERSON — For generations of fans and competitors, the voice of Denny Adams is a familiar presence at Anderson Speedway.
Adams took over announcing duties at the local track from legendary announcer Dutch Hurst on July 4, 1980.
In the 76-year history of the local speedway, there have been two announcers and three track owners.
The track is hosting an open house for Adams on Aug. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.
This Tuesday, Adams is retiring from his announcing job after 43 years and will be replaced by Cory Hensley, who he recommended for the job.
Adams, 74, retired as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service after 31½ years of delivering the mail, but his association with Anderson Speedway extends well beyond that.
For several years Adams covered the event as a reporter for the Marc Times Racing newspaper, eventually running the scoreboard and assisting the race director.
“Over the years I had a lot of talks with Dutch (Hurst),” Adams said. “My dad, Jessie, was actively involved in racing for many years.”
He said one night the track was honoring Hurst for his many years of service and he commented to John Hellis that if Dutch ever returned, Adams wanted to try his hand at announcing.
“Little did we know that Dutch would get ill and couldn’t continue,” Adams said. “My first night was on July 4 with four divisions racing and twin 50 laps for midgets. It was a heck of a show.”
Adams said the track tried to get Gary Pointdexter to announce that first night, but he wasn’t available.
Over the past 43 years, Adams has kept records on every driver competing at the Speedway. He started with a card file, then kept the records in a notebook and later, on a computer.
“Announcing just felt natural,” Adams said.
During the past 43 years, Adams has announced thousands of races, but his favorite is the Little 500.
“I always liked the National Crown when we had to run elimination races because there were 200 entries,” he said.
“There were the old ASA (American Speed Association) days when we knew the racers well enough to know what color socks they were wearing,” Adams said with a laugh. “Fans in the stands would fly flags and wear shirts for their favorite drivers.”
Adams said one innovation he started was an invocation before each racing event.
Another tradition started by Hurst, carried on by Adams and which will continue with Hensley is the line introducing the playing of the national anthem.
“My father always told me I would know when it was time to retire,” Adams said. “It’s time for a change, and it’s a time when Anderson Speedway can use a new breath of life.”
Adams said there are times he will be at the track as a fan, but he’s looking forward to spending Saturday nights with his family and grandchildren.
Track owner Rick Dawson said when he thinks of Adams, he thinks of a good man with a big heart who is passionate about the race track and his announcing.
“He has become a friend to just about everyone out here,” Dawson said. “His retirement is very tough on me. I’ve known Denny since I was young because he delivered mail to my grandparents’ house in New Castle.”
He said with Adams’ departure will be a significant change, and he will miss seeing him every night.
“I never had to worry about Denny, he always came through,” Dawson said. “Anderson Speedway is unique because we’ve had three announcers and three owners.”
Hensley has been an announcer for 12 years, starting at the age of 16.
“The first race I announced was at Anderson Speedway with the International Outlaw Figure 8 Series,” he said. “It’s been different and great. We’ve worked off each other.”
Hensley said Adams told him to be himself.
“Denny is really a legend,” he said. “I don’t know what it will be like on July 4.”