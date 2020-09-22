ALEXANDRIA — Three weeks after announcing an effort to gather hundreds of volunteers for an exhaustive search of a mountainous region in central Colorado for his missing sister, Andy Moorman has his army.
Separate groups of searchers were to depart Tuesday and Wednesday for Maysville, about 150 miles southwest of Denver, where Suzanne Moorman Morphew was last seen on May 10.
Altogether, an estimated 500 people signed up to be part of a five-day expedition to locate Morphew, 49, an Alexandria native. Approximately 200 additional people – including personnel from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office – will meet them in Colorado, according to Lisa Patz, a family friend who is helping Moorman coordinate the search.
The group's search efforts will begin in earnest on Thursday.
Morphew’s disappearance has made national news, and the case has been featured on NBC’s “Dateline” and other news magazine shows.
Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have fielded hundreds of tips and conducted dozens of searches to no avail. No arrests have been made in the case.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that, although liability concerns prevent his office from directly coordinating the search effort, his office is providing logistical support to assist members of Moorman’s team.
“Our (search-and-rescue) units will be on hand to assist with Moorman search team accountability and other search team coordination issues,” Spezze said in a news release. “Our crime scene team will be available to document and collect any evidence if found. We certainly appreciate this huge undertaking and want to offer support to facilitate their efforts.”
Patz said Moorman has been encouraged with the response he’s received to his efforts, and he’s especially gratified with the offers of assistance from the authorities in Colorado.
“His mindset is that he is determined he is going to find his sister and bring her home,” Patz said. “He deserves this. It’s been long enough. This needs to be done.”
