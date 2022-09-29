ANDERSON — There was the sound of hammers pounding and drills in operation despite the cool temperatures as volunteers worked on a new Habitat for Humanity home.
The regular crew of volunteers was joined by women from Catalyst Church in Pendleton on Wednesday at 1103 E. 28th St. to construct a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with front and side porches.
Kanique Boyd and her children will move into the house once it’s completed. She has been working at Community Hospital Anderson for six years as a unit secretary.
The property was donated to Habitat for Humanity through the Anderson Community Development Corp. A previous structure was demolished through the Blight Elimination Program.
Kimberly Cole was providing some of the volunteer work required during construction for her niece.
“I’m helping with her volunteer hours,” Cole said. “This is my second day of volunteering.
“It’s very exciting for our family.”
Danielle Guion was working on her first project through the Pendleton church.
“Our church challenged is to do service work in the community, and we put together a team of five women,” Guion said. “This is our first project, but it won’t be our last.”
She said the work is not intimidating, and it’s fun to learn and work together.
“This is a great way to give back to the community,” Guion said.
Kelly Dossett has been volunteering with Madison County Habitat for Humanity for six years.
“I financially supported Habitat in the past,” Dossett said while nailing framework boards together. “When I retired from nursing, I decided I could come and pound nails.
“It’s rewarding to see all the little bits and pieces come together to provide a nice, warm home for a family.”
In addition to work on the build sites, Dossett works at the Habitat for Humanity resale store in Chesterfield.
Don Swenk has been volunteering with Habitat for 11 years after retiring as a therapist at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.
He explained that volunteers work every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on the construction projects.
“The intent is to be under roof by the end of November,” Swenk said. “We actually have two houses going at the same time. The other is on Forkner Street.
“Once we get this under roof, we will go back to Forkner Street so there will be a dry place to work during the winter months,” he said.
Swenk started volunteering before he retired because he wanted to stay active.
“It’s a way to give back to the community,” he said. “This is something different from my working career.”
Swenk said all the plumbing and electrical work is done by volunteers.
He said Fredricks Construction provides the crane to put the trusses in place for the roof and also sends a crew to install the shingles.
Swenk said this is the first year that Habitat for Humanity will be constructing three houses. The third will be built in conjunction with the District 26 program through Anderson Community Schools.
“We will oversee that project, but the students will be doing all the work.”