ANDERSON — Lauren Miller plucked a brassiere from a stack of clothing and placed it in a bag before going through a small collection of hygiene products in medicine containers and grabbing an extra bag of cookies for her 5-year-old son.
What the Anderson resident really had hoped to find was a stroller, but there were none.
Still, Miller said she was grateful for any help she could get after leaving home about two weeks ago with her son and the clothes on her back following what she said was an incident of abuse at the hands of her significant other.
“He gave me stitches this time, so it was time to go,” she said. “I just threw everything I had in the stroller — everything that fit and him.”
She had arrived at The Christian Center’s chapel just about the time about a dozen volunteers prayed right before leaving on their monthly mission to distribute blankets, treats and good cheer to about 60 homeless people on the streets of Anderson.
Starting over again at age 42, Miller said looking down the road in a year, she hopes again to have a home of her own.
“This is my first time being without a home,” she said. “It’s a little challenging, especially with having a kid involved. It’s very, very hard just to provide essentials without an income.”
Miller, who is unemployed, is like many Madison County residents who fall on hard times for a variety of reasons, from domestic violence, to job loss or substance abuse.
But Joe Shannon, a TCC pastor and chaplain who helped start the monthly TCC Outreach ministry about three years ago, said he and his volunteers don’t judge the people they meet in Anderson’s Tent City or at the Anderson Public Library, where they often find relief from the heat or cold.
“There’s a lot of homeless here that a lot of people don’t know about until you hit the streets,” he said. “They’re regular people. They’re just normal people a lot of people walk by.”
The ministry, Shannon said, arose out of a TCC discipleship class. The volunteers started assembling care bags with weather-appropriate clothing, hygiene products and treats to distribute to about 60 people each month.
“We decided the homeless men that were coming, we decided we wanted to share more with them,” he said. “It’s opened up a great channel. We’ve done it so long that now we’ve made a connection.”
Many of the volunteers are TCC residents who through these efforts are kept busy and engaged, Shannon said.
“It’s a powerful ministry for them,” he said.
Though they aren’t trying to impose their beliefs on those they assist, Shannon said, they do use the opportunity to spread the gospel and often ask those they help whether they would like to pray.
“We go out to share Jesus with people,” he said. “It’s just a great opportunity to show the love of God to people.”
TCC Executive Director Rob Spaulding said though many programs make an appearance once a year at Christmas, what sets this group of volunteers apart is they go out the last Saturday of every month.
“What I love about this group is it’s not about attention-getting,” he said. “They do this every month, rain or shine. This group does an amazing and thankless job, year-round, making sure this population is taken care of. A few will patrol these areas as well as the downtown making sure people are out of the cold or oppressive heat.”
