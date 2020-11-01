ANDERSON — The number of people voting in the general election could equal levels in Madison County not seen since the 1992 presidential campaign.
With long lines of people waiting to vote early in person and record numbers of mail-in ballots, the turnout this year is expected to top 65% and perhaps reach 70%, according to party officials.
During the 1992 campaign the turnout in Madison County was 72.5%, with 59,788 ballots being cast. Those numbers declined in the 1996, 2000 and 2004 presidential elections.
The turnout in 2008 was 62.8%, with 58,187 people casting votes. The turnout numbers for 2012 and 2016 were in the 56% range.
Through Friday, the Madison County Clerk’s office reported 9,496 people had voted in person and 11,556 absentee ballots had been returned by mail.
County Clerk Olivia Pratt said that, just like in the June primary, the local post office would be delivering mail-in ballots to her office at noon Monday, the deadline.
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said the turnout will be in the 65% to 70% range.
“Absentee and in-person voting has been strong since early voting started,” Watkins said, noting that it appears many people are taking their time while voting, indicating they might be splitting their tickets.
The local Democratic Party will provide rides to polling sites Tuesday. People can call 642-0840 for a ride, regardless of party.
“We have a lot of volunteers this year,” Watkins said. “People want to be involved.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Republican Party, said this year may set a new record for voter turnout both in number and percentage of people voting.
“The most accurate view of voter turnout is the number of people casting ballots,” he said. “A percentage figure isn't a true picture. The voter rolls are bloated with registrations of people who have moved out of the county and are not yet removed from the voter lists.”
Figures provided by the Madison County Voter Registration office show 91,350 people registered to vote.
With 21,062 ballots already cast, that is 23% of the total registered voters in the county.
A long line of people waited to vote at the Madison County Government Center on Saturday. More than 1,000 absentee ballots have not yet been returned going into the weekend.
Early in-person voting ends Monday at the courthouse from 8 a.m. until noon.
“Lines at our early voting centers with as long as a three-hour wait are a result of people wanting to avoid long lines on Election Day,” Willis said. “There are pandemic concerns, but I believe they are principally people who want to make sure their vote is cast.”
He said Americans realize the importance of this election as never before.
“I am excited, like I was in 2016, to see people coming out to vote who say they haven't ever voted or not voted in years,” Willis explained.
