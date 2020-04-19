LAPEL – Victor Wakley is hoping enough Madison County residents will support his effort to capture the Republican Party’s nomination for the 5th Congressional District.
Wakley, 57, moved to Lapel approximately five years ago and has been leading the not-for-profit group Save Our Veterans for 12 years.
He ran for the GOP nomination in 2004 against incumbent Republican Dan Burton. He finished last in a three-way contested primary with 4.45% of the vote.
“I knew (incumbent) Susan Brooks was going to retire,” Wakley said. “I thought it was a good opportunity to run again.”
Wakley is one of 15 candidates in the Republican Party primary seeking the nomination.
“The vote is going to be diluted 15 ways,” he said. “My chances are one in 15.
“If Madison County rallies around me, I can win the nomination,” Wakley added. “The county has been neglected and ignored for decades.”
He said it was a last-minute decision to run for the nomination and is relying on social media to get his message out to voters.
“I’m a lifelong Republican,” Wakley said. “I’m not a RINO (Republican in Name Only). I’m a 100% supporter of President (Donald) Trump.”
He is pro-life, supports the construction of a wall along the border with Mexico, wants to reduce the cost of health care and supports no nuclear weapons in North Korea.
“We should start over,” Wakley said of the Affordable Care Act. “There should be more incentives for people to live a healthier lifestyle, which would lower health care costs.”
He believes more individuals should have health savings accounts and deal directly with physicians and called insurance companies the “middle man” that is taking money meant for healthcare.
Wakley said the recent $2 trillion package to bolster the economy during the coronavirus pandemic is a concern because it is adding to the national debt.
“I’ve worked with a lot of homeless people,” he said. “There are 660,000 homeless people in the country. If we can get them back to work and paying their fair share of taxes, we can pay off the debt.”
Wakley said the U.S. should also evaluate funding being provided to foreign countries.
He is disappointed in President Trump for not “cleaning house” in the federal government as promised.
“He left too many people in place in government agencies that are impeding his programs,” Wakley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.