ANDERSON – As boys, Justin Reason had a knack for talking his younger brother, Aaron, into a variety of daredevil stunts.
Aaron recalled his brother daring him to jump out of a second-story window and land safely by grabbing a tree branch, promising he would take a turn right after him.
“I missed the whole tree branch and almost broke my back,” Aaron recalled with a smile. “He said he would go right after me, but he never did.”
Aaron enjoys retelling that story because it epitomizes Justin’s personality and, he said, it’s one of his favorite memories of him. Those memories have helped Aaron through some dark times in the four years since Justin died from a drug overdose.
Aaron and dozens of others who have been directly affected by their own battles with addiction – or those of close friends or family members – gathered at Jackson Park Saturday to hear speakers, share stories and walk to raise awareness of the issue of addiction.
“I’ve buried three friends in the last month from overdoses,” said organizer Ryan Troub. “It’s bad out there right now, and we’re trying to bring some light to it and say hey, we do recover. If we hang in there, we can make it. That’s the message we’re trying to get out there today.”
Many experts say the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a number of addiction-related issues. The American Medical Association, in an issue brief earlier this month, noted that more than 40 states have reported increases in opioid-related deaths as well as substance use disorders. With vital connections like group meetings, one-on-one counseling sessions rendered virtual or even completely shut down during the pandemic, those battling addictions have lost important resources in their battles to stay sober.
“Isolation is a very big trigger for a lot of people,” said Toby Johnson, who lost his friend, Daniel Franks, to an overdose in May. “I think (Franks) just kind of pulled away from the recovery part of it. Uniting everybody like this is a huge impact for the recovery community right now. We need to stay strong. We need to surround ourselves with like-minded people.”
Troub added that Saturday’s walk was also intended to showcase the support community in Anderson, which he said is full of people who can empathize with the struggles those battling addictions – and their friends and families – are going through.
“Anderson has a great recovery community, and it’s not talked about,” Troub said. “We hear about the addiction, the bad part about it, but our recovery community is so strong, and it’s great.”
Reason said he’s grateful for the friends he’s made in the recovery community in the time since his brother’s death. He was on hand Saturday, he said, to make sure others know about the importance of confronting addiction-related issues in families and communities at large.
“There’s so many lost souls out there still that are struggling with addiction,” he said. “This is a pandemic itself. We need to come together and we need to work together to find a solution. These things aren’t solved by segregation, they’re solved by unity. I think that’s the importance of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.