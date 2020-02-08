ANDERSON – With the weather a suitable remainder of what it’s like to be homeless, a large contingent of local residents took part in the annual “Walk A Mile” event.
Despite overcast skies and cool temperatures on Saturday, approximately 150 people walked one mile from Reardon Auditorium on the Anderson University campus to the Christian Center on Main Street.
Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center, said the effort raised approximately $27,000 for the center’s operations.
Last year the Walk A Mile event raised an estimated $20,000; approximately $12,000 was raised in 2018.
Shelby Sloan, an emergency room nurse with Community Hospital Anderson, was walking for the first time as part of a team with nine members.
Sloan said the group raised $400 for the Christian Center.
“This is our first year,” she said. “I was part of the Leadership Academy of Madison County and graduated in 2019. I got a communication about this and thought I would get a group together for a good cause.”
Sloan said the event should not take place on a day when it’s warm and sunny.
“You really do need to understand about people needing help at this time of the year,” she said. “It’s truly walking a mile in their shoes. We still have the extra blankets and layers of clothing we need, but we’re happy to do it.”
Sloan said it wasn’t a problem getting co-workers at Community Hospital Anderson to volunteer to walk.
Brittany Ecker said her family was participating in the event for the fourth year and raised $1,000 for the Christian Center.
“We just decided to come for the first year,” she said. “My oldest was four years old at the time and he decided to start doing his birthday party for the Christian Center. We’ve always come since then.
“It’s important to give back to the community, knowing your blessings and being able to offer them to people who are not as blessed as we are,” Ecker added.
Ecker said the weather on Saturday helped provide a lesson of what it’s like to be homeless in the winter months.
Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, the title sponsor for the event, said she has observed a movement in the local community to empower people to solve problems.
“Our job is to be with them as they change their lives and our community,” she said. “We want to help individuals find a place for recovery and hope.”
Spaulding said he believes the tide is turning in the Madison County community.
“People came out today to help us provide for those in need,” he said. “We’re helping people get off the street and find employment.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said people came out on a cold day Saturday to help those in the community who are less fortunate.
“There is always someone in the community that needs a helping hand,” he said.
