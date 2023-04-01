Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.