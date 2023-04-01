ANDERSON — “It was a wall of wind."
That's how Micah Mitchell with Madison County Weather Updates described a powerful storm that passed through the county late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Mitchell said Saturday that he registered a wind gust of 58 miles per hour at his residence in north Anderson.
“We had to have had gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour,” he said. “There were two main areas — one in the northern part of the county and the second in southwest Anderson to Pendleton.”
Mitchell said there were 18 power poles down on Park Road between Ind. 32 and 53rd Street.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said that as of 11 a.m., approximately 1,800 customers of Anderson Power and Light were without electricity.
“I was watching the cell last night on radar,” Mitchell said. “You could watch the rotation near Kokomo.”
North of Elwood at the intersection of Ind. 13 and County Road 1800 North, there was a snapped power pole blocking the road to the west and damage to the Harmony Christian Center roof.
There were also several trees down in the area.
On the east side of Ind. 13, the residence of Betty Hoover suffered significant wind damage.
A barn was demolished, and large trees in the front of the house were toppled.
Trash cans were blown into a nearby field and parts of the barn's metal roof were scattered in several fields.
“It was so loud,” Hoover said of the storm. “It blew the back doors completely open, one of which I didn't think could be opened.”
Hoover said water poured into her house from the rain.
“There was so much other noise, I didn't hear the barn go down,” she said. “I didn't hear that at all.”
Hoover said she expected an older barn, which was still standing, to be demolished.
Hoover called her daughter, Jennifer Neff, about midnight.
“I came right out because the trees were down and we had to get the horses put up,” she said. “The wind wasn't as bad when I got here, but the barn was down, the trees were down."
Chase Duncan said he was cleaning up trees and looking for the horses. He said the horses were behind the barn.
Duncan was staying at a house across from Hoover's residence when the storm roared through.
“The whole house shook, like it was going to come down,” he said. “The dogs were freaking out. You could feel it was a different kind of wind. It was not a very fun experience.”