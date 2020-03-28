ANDERSON — Police plan to arrest a man after he is released from a hospital where he is being treated for an infection.
A warrant was issued for Christopher Upchurch, 51, on Friday for Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Anderson police were dispatched to the 300 block of Elva Street at 12:24 a.m. on March 15 after receiving several calls of someone shooting a gun in the area.
Upchurch was standing on his front porch holding a shotgun with a pistol grip when officers arrived, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Marty Dulworth of the Anderson Police Department.
“The subject was talking to himself and pointing the shotgun out toward our location and along the west side of his residence,” Dulworth wrote.
Upchurch dropped the shotgun when ordered by the officers and was placed in handcuffs. He said there were people in his home, and about 70 people we’re trying to break into his home.
“He advised he shot one of them and she should be in the front yard dead,” Dulworth wrote.
Officers searched the area and found no one in the home or in the man’s yard and no “dead bodies,” according to the affidavit.
“As we were standing there, Mr. Upchurch could see inside his open front door and he informed me Jeff was sitting on his couch,” Dulworth wrote. “I, however, could not and did not see or find anyone named Jeff.”
Three rounds were found on the front porch of the home where Upchurch had shot toward homes in his neighborhood, according to the affidavit.
“Mr. Upchurch lives in an area that has homes close together and there is no direction he could have fired that was safe in that area,” Dulworth wrote. “By discharging his shotgun several times in the heavily populated area he created a great risk of danger to his neighbors and anyone passing by at the time he fired his weapon.”
Dulworth asked if Upchurch had consumed any drugs or alcohol. Upchurch said “never any drugs,” but he had taken a couple of shots of alcohol.
He was transported to St. Vincent Anderson for a mental evaluation and a urine screen and blood sample were taken. Health officials later confirmed there were narcotics in Upchurch’s system.
“Mr. Upchurch was admitted into the hospital due to having some type of infection and he needed further medical treatment,” Dulworth wrote.
