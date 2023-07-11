ANDERSON – After spending the past 37 years in law enforcement Warren Warren is retiring from the Anderson Police Department.
Warren, 58, joined the department in April 1986 at the age of 21 and since 2016 has been the assistant chief over Community Policing and more recently overseeing the Criminal Investigations Division.
“From the time I was 15, I knew I wanted to get into law enforcement,” Warren said. “I had a sister that was a victim of a homicide in Ohio, so it was personal for me.”
He is the first member of his family to serve as a police officer.
Warren served the first 29 years as a patrol officer and remembered tackling a suspect that was threatening to commit suicide.
“It was in Indian Meadows and he was being assigned oversees and had a mental breakdown,” he said. “Other officers distracted him and I was able to tackle him without any injuries.”
Warren said he wanted to stay in the patrol division.
“I never applied for any rank,” he said. “The mayor (Thomas Broderick Jr.) asked if I would take over community policing.
“It was a major change,” Warren said. “I oversaw the Neighborhood Crime Watch program and to get the officer more involved with the public.”
Warren said when he started with APD all the reports were done on paper and there were no cellphones.
“I think the public in general are appreciative of law enforcement,” he said. “Some people are just bad people, but 90% are good people.”
Warren said he has no plans following his retirement on Wednesday.
“I will relax for two or three weeks and then look for a job,” he said. “I have nothing in particular in mind. I did some concrete and construction work on the side.”
Warren said people watching television don’t understand the reality of the job.
“You choose to do the job because you want to serve the public and help people,” he said. “I still like the job and plan to stay involved with people. I will continue to be a part of the community.”