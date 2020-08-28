ANDERSON — When the Paramount is able to reopen, visitors will see a restored north wall thanks to the work of skilled craftsmen and a low-interest loan from Indiana Landmarks.
Several spots are being repaired, but the largest is a section of plaster on the north wall in the theater under the balcony that was damaged by water several years ago.
Chicago Ornamental Plastering created molds from undamaged plaster in the theater to cast new pieces that have since been installed.
This week painter John McClendon with Conrad Schmitt Studios Inc., the company that restored the theater 25 years ago, primed the new plaster and will be in town for about three weeks painting, glazing, antiquing and applying imitation gold leaf so the repaired area will match the rest of the theater.
“My job is to come in and match the original colors,” said McClendon.
He enjoys restoration work like the Paramount because it calls on all his skills to match the color and antique to the finish to make the repair indistinguishable from the work that was done 25 years ago.
