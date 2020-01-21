ANDERSON — Work orders for the Anderson Water Department will be going paperless soon.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved a contract with Ziptility Inc. for $9,500.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Water Department, said Ziptility is a field management software company that will allow paperless work orders to the crews.
The board also approved a $12,000 contract with EP Collaborating at the request of the Anderson Community Development Department.
Lelia Kelley, director of Community Development, said the company will provide assistance in filling out the required Fair Housing Report.
The board approved a license to encroach requested by the Anderson Center.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the Anderson Center, 2210 Jackson St., is adding a 3,000-square-foot expansion to expand the day school program.
He said the Anderson Center is constructing a stairway, porch and handicap ramp on Meridian Street.
The building expansion will encroach 8 feet into the city’s right of way along Meridian Street, he said. The existing sidewalk will be removed and replaced to allow for the expansion.
