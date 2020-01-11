FRANKTON – Though some water was restored to Frankton Friday evening after the water plant was struck by lightning twice earlier in the day, residents remained under a boil water advisory on Saturday until the water could be tested for safety, said Town Council President Vickie Hart.
“We got pressure going last night, where everybody has water. It might not be up to standards,” she said.
Town employees continued working on a water control panel that was damaged by the lightning, which also led to school closures on Friday, Hart said. An employee was dispatched Saturday to buy parts.
“Otherwise, we have to do everything manually, and that would require somebody to be there all the time,” she said.
Hart said she and the water plant employees hoped to have everything back to normal by Sunday.
