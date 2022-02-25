ANDERSON — The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. continued to make its case to use $9 million in federal funds for the city’s water utility.
During a public hearing Thursday on how the city could use the American Rescue Plan funding, Broderick said improvements to the Anderson Water Department are important in efforts to attract new businesses.
The proposal includes an expansion of the Lafayette water treatment plant to 14 million gallons per day, drilling additional wells and improving the delivery lines.
That project is expected to cost $32 million and will be funded additionally through Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds and a rate increase.
The proposed water rate increase would be $10 per month for the average residential customer, phased in over three years.
“The ARP funds could not come at a better time,” Broderick said. “We would save money every year if we use the $9 million.”
He said the administration has not requested any rate increases for the past six years.
“We have an aging infrastructure for the water department,” Broderick said. “The current capacity is less than we thought.”
He said companies are interested in locating in Anderson, but the city lacks the necessary water capacity.
“We tell those companies we're in the process to be able to meet their needs in the future,” Broderick said.
He said there are also developers interested in new housing units in Anderson that will require water.
“We take water for granted until it doesn’t work,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
Winkler said if the city does the improvements, the funding will come from companies like Nestle, NTN Driveshaft, NTK and GTI, which are located in the city’s TIF district.
He said those companies employ local residents.
“These pale when compared to the companies we are looking to attract if we do this,” Winkler said of the utility improvements.
He said the city currently has two economic development opportunities.
Winkler said one is a $3.5 billion investment that could create 2,250 jobs and the second is a $500 million investment creating 650 jobs.
The long-range plan is to close the Wheeler Avenue water plant and build a new plant and well field in south Anderson.
Broderick said that would cost $80 million over five years, but the proposed project would meet the city’s water needs for the immediate future.
Broderick said during the administration of former Mayor Kevin Smith, the city issued a $14 million bond to construct the new Lafayette water plant and replaced 20,000 feet of water lines at a cost of $1.7 million.
He said the Smith administration received approval for a water rate increase from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2015 to pay for the bonds.
