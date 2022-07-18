ANDERSON — Most areas in northern Madison County had started to dry up Monday following Sunday's torrential downpour.
Killbuck Creek through Frankton was still rising on Monday according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
The creek has flooded the site of the Heritage Days annual fair and Washington Street was closed north of Frankton.
Micah Mitchell, owner of Madison County Weather Updates, said the northern part of Anderson received between six and seven inches of rain with the Elwood area regarding more than eight inches and some areas in excess of nine inches.
“The cut off appeared to be Ind. 32,” Mitchell said. “North of 32 got hammered and south of 32 didn’t see near as much rainfall.”
A report at 26th Street and Brown/Delaware was that there was 3-inches of rain.
Mitchell said the rainfall was the equivalent to at least a 500-year storm in northern Madison County, which means rainfall of this amount had a 1 in 500 chance of occuring.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the water had receded in the county’s second largest community by Monday.
“Pipe Creek didn’t get too far out of its banks,” he said. “The wastewater plant crews worked 24 hours making sure all the water was being treated.”
He said the street department started working Sunday at 1 p.m. to block streets.
“It was a tremendous team effort,” Jones said. “We’re hoping it dries up in Calloway Park because the Grand Prix is this weekend.”
Madison County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the highway department crews are working to clear county roads and one wash-out is being repaired.
“There’s not much we can do when that much rain falls,” she said. “The water is starting to recede. It could have been worse.”
Residents along McArthur Court saw the rain reach higher than mailboxes along the street, but it had receded by Monday morning. A portion of Flynwood Drive remained closed.
Ron Musick said water entered his garage and the water in front of his house was at least 4 feet deep.
“We always get water. This is the first time it got up to the garage,” he said.
The water flows east and then north down School Street and ponds before Scatterfield Road.
“There is no place for it to go,” Mike Patel said. “The water comes down and has no place to go.”
Musick said the drainage system in the area is not any good.
There is a lake to the south of the residences along McArthur Court, but the drainage pipe to the lake is privately owned.
Tom Shepherd, Madison County Surveyor, said there is nothing the county can do to alleviate the situation because the drain into the lake is private property.
“If the owner would approve it, the highway department could clear the blockage in the two pipes,” he said.