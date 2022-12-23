Snow shoveling Dec. 23, 2022

A man shovels snow in the bitter cold Friday morning in Anderson in front of the Salvation Army on Meridian Street.

 The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Madison County residents woke up Friday to temperatures of -9 degrees and wind chills of -35 degrees.

Micah Mitchell of Madison County Weather Update said the last time the area experienced temperatures this low was in 2019. On Jan. 30 of that year, the low temperature was -14 degrees and the high was 0 degrees.

“The storm hit (Thursday) about one hour later than expected,” Mitchell said. “The heavier snow went south and east of Madison County.”

Madison County remains under a travel advisory.

As of 9 a.m., Anderson Municipal Light & Power was reporting four power outages along County Road 575 South, to the east of Rangeline Road.

The Indiana State Police Pendleton District reported responding since 3 p.m. Thursday to six accidents and seven slide-offs. The State Police in that district had assisted 43 stranded motorists.

Herald Bulletin reporters are tracking the storm and its effects throughout the county. Follow live updates below throughout the day.

