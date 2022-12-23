ANDERSON — Madison County residents woke up Friday to temperatures of -9 degrees and wind chills of -35 degrees.
Micah Mitchell of Madison County Weather Update said the last time the area experienced temperatures this low was in 2019. On Jan. 30 of that year, the low temperature was -14 degrees and the high was 0 degrees.
“The storm hit (Thursday) about one hour later than expected,” Mitchell said. “The heavier snow went south and east of Madison County.”
Madison County remains under a travel advisory.
As of 9 a.m., Anderson Municipal Light & Power was reporting four power outages along County Road 575 South, to the east of Rangeline Road.
The Indiana State Police Pendleton District reported responding since 3 p.m. Thursday to six accidents and seven slide-offs. The State Police in that district had assisted 43 stranded motorists.
Herald Bulletin reporters are tracking the storm and its effects throughout the county. Follow live updates below throughout the day.
There are a few people at the Christian Center this morning— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
Ind. 32 is snow covered between Lapel & Anderson. Drivable at 30 to 35 mph— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
The temperature in Lapel this morning is -8— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
Lapel getting a white blanket tonight pic.twitter.com/CUhLv2FtGG— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022