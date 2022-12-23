ANDERSON — Madison County residents woke up Friday to temperatures of -9 degrees and wind chills of -35 degrees, the coldest weather in the area since January 2019.
With a couple of inches of snow on the ground and strong winds gusting, the county remains under a travel advisory.
The Herald Bulletin's journalists have been following weather developments throughout the day. Here's a compilation of their tweets:
Anderson Light & Power working outages around Grandview & south of I-69 along Columbus Ave.— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
Madison County is at essential travel only to and from work.Roads are passable with use of caution— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
Just got passed by a salter on Raible Ave, heading south. @heraldbulletin #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/9j0qpVaqmy— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Raible Ave, southbound, lots of drifts.@heraldbulletin #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/ChRxCJgemI— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Kind of slippery at the intersection of Nichol and Madison Ave, near Anderson Housing Authority. @heraldbulletin #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/cHVLyaRgci— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Make sure your heat is working, with double negative wind chills it could be a matter of life and death. @heraldbulletin #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/wtgjRIHcEK— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Clean spot on Raible. @heraldbulletin #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/Eag9kmsfr0— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Cross St., heading west. Beware of slick spots. @heraldbulletin #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/6C3UFjO6R5— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Snow plow on Madison Ave north. pic.twitter.com/DC1SLN6CSV— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Heading west on Hartman Rd @heraldbulletin #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/7oyLKk7nop— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
Heading north on Broadway St, fairly slick. #WinterStorm @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/2XL4sDUqpL— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) December 23, 2022
There are a few people at the Christian Center this morning— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
Micah Mitchell with Madison County Weather Update said the last time it was this cold was Jan. 30,2019 when the low was -14 & high was 0— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
Ind. 32 is snow covered between Lapel & Anderson. Drivable at 30 to 35 mph— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
The temperature in Lapel this morning is -8— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022
Lapel getting a white blanket tonight pic.twitter.com/CUhLv2FtGG— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) December 23, 2022