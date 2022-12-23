ANDERSON — Madison County residents woke up Friday to temperatures of -9 degrees and wind chills of -35 degrees, the coldest weather in the area since January 2019.

With a couple of inches of snow on the ground and strong winds gusting, the county remains under a travel advisory.

The Herald Bulletin's journalists have been following weather developments throughout the day. Here's a compilation of their tweets:

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.