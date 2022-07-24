Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.