ALEXANDRIA — Destiny stood in a stall inside a barn at Beulah Park Saturday, calmly munching from a pile of hay.
The mare’s snack was a way of restoring her composure under what had been unusual circumstances during the Madison County 4-H Fair’s Horse and Pony Show, according to her handler, Emily Van Ness.
A line of heavy thunderstorms with wind gusts estimated at 70 mph plowed through the northern part of the county, knocking out power at the fairgrounds and forcing organizers to move showmanship competitions for several classes out of the park’s main show arena and into the more cramped horse barn.
“The kids are obviously used to showing in the big arena,” said Joe Stolle, president of the Madison County 4-H Horse and Pony Board. “When we do have weather conditions come in such as this, everything does get a little hectic at times, but we try to flatten it out and make do with what we can.”
Stolle said judging in various classes took into account the weather-related changes in the show environment.
Van Ness, a member of the County Mounties 4-H Club, said Destiny’s vision is failing, so the animal relies on sounds to perform. The mare, she said, was initially rattled when she came inside and reacted to the staccato noise of heavy rain falling on the barn’s metal roof, but eventually adjusted.
“Right now she’s hearing a lot of weird noises and a lot of stressed people,” Van Ness said. “She’s freaking out a little bit, but I’m just trying to keep her calm.”
For Van Ness, Saturday’s competition wrapped up a busy fair week. She participated in sewing earlier in the week, but as the Horse and Pony Show approached, she found herself becoming more consumed with preparations.
“The earlier part of the week was kind of tame,” she said, “and then as we got closer to today, things ramped up a bit. I had to make sure I knew my pattern and make sure she knew the pattern as well.”
Brennin Stolle’s horse, Koko, reacted similarly while being brought in to the barn, jumping slightly when the doors moved. But Brennin said Koko’s mostly laid-back personality soon took over.
“Some days she’s really nice, and other days she’s just really moody,” Brennin said. “You just have to try and work with it and get through it.”
Brennin and Koko were named grand champions in their class. Judging was halted early Saturday afternoon as rains and lightning persisted, and the competition was to finish Sunday.
“It’s kind of a situation where nothing’s certain,” Joe Stolle said. “We do have to make changes every now and then, and the kids are used to the changes, and they do adapt to that pretty well.”